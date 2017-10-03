Dayton man gets life in prison for 2016 shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a 2016 shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Curtis M. McShann, 30, was sentenced to life in prison for his convictions on multiple charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 25, 2016, on Riverside Drive in Dayton.

The Prosecutor says McShann will not be eligible for consideration of parole until after serving at least 60 years.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2016, Dayton Police were called to 3325 Riverside Drive on reports of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived they found 27‐year‐old Brandon Lanier, who had been shot and ultimately died from his injuries.

Three other shooting victims had been taken to the hospital by private citizens.

Based upon statements made by witnesses, two co‐defendants, McShann and 22‐year‐old Jamarko E. Walker, Jr. were arrested.

McShann and Walker, along with the deceased, went to the Riverside Drive address and attempted to commit a robbery of the residents inside the home. During the incident, multiple shots were fired, from both inside and outside the residence.

On August 25, 2017, after a trial, the jury found McShann guilty on:

Four counts of Murder

Five counts of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon

Four counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Aggravated Burglary with a deadly weapon

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability for prior offense of violence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability for prior drug conviction

Tuesday McShann was sentenced to a total of 60 years to life in prison.

On July 7, 2017, the co‐defendant, Jamarko E. Walker, Jr. was sentenced to a total of 24 years to life.