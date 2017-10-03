Funeral director accused of taking photos facing new charges

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania funeral director already facing charges of taking photos with corpses to “gross out” her friends and family is facing new charges of evidence-tampering.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office alleges that 27-year-old Angeliegha Stewart deleted four images from her Google photos account during an ongoing investigation. Prosecutors said two of the photos were selfies with bodies in the background, and two others were of the faces of deceased people.

Stewart was previously charged with abuse of a corpse and marijuana possession. The district attorney’s office says 16 families were affected.

The Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg has said officials are “disappointed” by the allegations and are cooperating with authorities.

Stewart’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

