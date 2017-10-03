‘Hackathon’ challenges teens to improve cyber security

By Published: Updated:
A speaker addresses Hackathon teams October 3rd, 2017.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The future of cyber security could be in the hands of Miami Valley teenagers. Tuesday, students from high schools around the region began a 17 week coding challenge called The Miami Valley Teen Hackathon.

The teams are tasked with brainstorming and implementing creative solutions to home cyber security. The goal is to make a modern home smarter or more secure by designing an application, virtual reality program or robotic device.

At a kick-off event at Sinclair Community College, local politicians, professors and other guest speakers talked about the burgeoning tech industry and the progression of so-called “hackers.”

A representative from the contest sponsor AT&T emphasized the importance of building tech skills to bolster a future workforce.

Sinclair professor and Hackathon co-chair Dr. Mike Libassi agreed.

“When they’re working together as a team, those are the same skill sets that app development teams or coders use in the real world; how to have a design and make it come to life,” Dr. Libassi said.

Some students said they recognized the competition as an opportunity to explore a future career in a growing industry.

“I think we’re in an age where the I.T. field is going to explode for a long time because of the bursts of new technology developing at a faster and faster pace,” said Kettering Fairmont High School junior Gregory Plante.

The teams will present their final projects to a panel of judges on January 31st. Top winners receive a prize from Sinclair Community College and AT&T.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s