Historic Boston church wants $19 million for tower shadow

By Published:
Interior of the "New" Old South Church at Copley Square, Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON (AP) — A historic Boston church is asking a developer to pay $19 million to compensate for shadows cast by a proposed tower.

The Boston Globe reports that Old South Church claims the proposed Back Bay Station project will cast shadows on the 142-year-old church that will cause moisture damage and darken stained glass windows. Church officials say $4 million of the payment will go toward repairs of the church, while the remainder will fund an affordable home program.

Project developer Boston Properties says the request is unreasonable. The company says it’s unlikely the projected shadows would cause significant damage to the church.

Boston Properties plans to build three office and apartment towers on top of the train depot.

