Judge: Former deputy found guilty in domestic violence case

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Montgomery County deputy accused of felonious assault and other charges was found guilty by a Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Judge Timothy Tepe found Douglas Gearhart guilty of two counts of domestic violence and felonious assault to the second degree Monday.

According to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gearhart is accused of assaulting his wife and daughter in their Franklin home this past February where he pulled his wife into the garage and she was found semi-conscious next to a pool of blood.

Gearhart was a Montgomery County deputy  but resigned since the incident.

“Nothing angers law enforcement officers more than another officer dishonoring the badge. Today’s verdict represents justice not only for his victim, but also for our Southwest Ohio law enforcement community because it cleans from the ranks someone who has no business being a cop,” Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said.

Gearhart’s sentencing is scheduled for November 15

 

