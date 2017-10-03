Kasich sits down with Brooke Moore after tragedy in Las Vegas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The tragedy in Las Vegas brings the ongoing debate on gun control to the forefront.

Tuesday, 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore went to Columbus to talk with Governor John Kasich about what lawmakers can do.

Now many Americans are calling for stricter gun laws.

“You know back in the 90’s I supported an assault weapon ban, only to have the gun manufacturers design a gun that didn’t even fit in the law,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich. “So we just don’t want to pass a bunch of laws that are going to have no impact.”

Governor Kasich believes we need gun advocates and those in favor of more laws to come together to discuss reasonable solutions.

Kasich told 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore, “There’s no reason why anyone who has a severe mental illness should have access to a gun.”

Kasich continued, “How much ammunition should be sold to an individual? These are all things to be thinking about.”

As authorities dig deeper into Paddock’s background the question everyone is asking is could this have been prevented?

“We need to see signals from others that could tip us off and could help us to be able to prevent these kinds of things,” said Kasich. “You know the real challenge is with lone wolf. I talked to our security people just yesterday. What do you do about a lone wolf attack? If somebody is just intent on harming somebody, what do you do?”

While Kasich acknowledges the need to review and discuss all current gun laws he hopes you’ll focus on what you can do now. Right where you are.

“Part of it is that we hope, that somebody will find out about motives and be able to notify authorities. That’s on all of us. That right now is something that we can talk about, and think about,” Kasich said.