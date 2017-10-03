Local country concert benefits victims in Las Vegas massacre

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local concert is helping raise money for the victims and their families involved in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

J.D. Legends in Franklin hosted the concert where one of the performers featured actually opened for the County Music Festival in Las Vegas where this shooting happened. So far, they’ve raised over $1,000 to help the victim’s and their families.

Country music fans from across the Miami Valley came together Tuesday to help fellow fans and their families in Las Vegas experiencing the unimaginable.

“Anyone that’s a county concert fan in general just knows this is what we do,” Pink Ribbon Girls Founder Traci Martin said. “It’s all about being Americans. It’s all about being good people. Being good stewards. And the fact that we get to have a little bit support all they over here in Franklin to support those folks in Las Vegas it’s makes your feel so great.”

Pink Ribbons Girls Founder Traci Martin originally planned to have a pink ribbons girls fundraiser Tuesday night, however after hearing about the tragedy in Vegas she decided to expand her fundraiser to including raising money for the shooting victims and their families. J.D. Legends Owner Wasfi Samaan agreed.

“We decided to donate a portion of the proceeds,” Samaan said. “From ticket sales to the victims, plus 10 percent of food sales and 100 percent of bowling sales for two days.”

Tuesday’s concert featured artist Dylan Scott who performed at Sunday’s County Musical Festival in Las Vegas.

He published this tweet immediately following the shooting:

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

“My heart dropped because Saturday we had 2,000 people here,” Samaan said. “It was jam packed and my thoughts came in and was like oh my god this is horrible news.”

The tragedy hit especially close to home for Samaan because he puts on country concerts every weekend.

“That’s the biggest fear of an owner,” Samaan said. “To have anyone do anything of any similar magnitude.”

“Just to think about those poor families that had to deal with finding a loved,” Martin said. “One or being scared that oh my gosh they weren’t answering their texts and just that not knowing. We’re just praying this little bit is going to help them have a brighter tomorrow.”

The benefit concert will continue Wednesday. It set to begin at 6 p.m. at J.D. Legends in Franklin.