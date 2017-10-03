Local man recounts “utter chaos” in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WDTN) – A Miami Valley native who works on the Las Vegas strip says there was “utter chaos” in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting which killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured.

Hundreds of people ran for their lives after gunshots interrupted an outdoor country music concert.

Doug Exman is originally from Englewood but now works as a casino dealer at the MGM Grand. He said he had just arrived at work, when pandemonium erupted.

“Madness, confusion, chaos,” Exman said. “It was literally hundreds and hundreds of people and they’re all yelling and screaming that there’s a shooter behind them.”

Exman said hundreds of people flooded the casino: running, crying, and screaming that a shooter was on the loose. He said many were injured and bleeding. One man looked as if he’d been shot.

“He was just holding his hip, and there’s a lot of blood it was just dripping down his leg, he had no shoes on either and there was blood all over his feet and all over his legs,” he said.

Exman said he immediately begun to help, giving people water, letting them use phones, and directing them to first aid kits. But Exman said the confusion he felt, quickly turned into fear.

“It became a matter of you worrying about yourself, rather than worrying about other people,” he said. “Everybody’s just going in every different direction, bumping into people and it was just chaotic and it became a matter of trying to find a way out of there.”

Exman said many in the city are still reeling in the aftermath of the attack.

“I don’t know what I feel. I feel confusion. I feel upset,” Exman said.

“until it really hits you, until it really hits your home, you just kind of almost take it for granted… I don’t really know if Vegas can ever be the same again – at least for a long time.”