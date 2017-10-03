Local police chief talks about the Las Vegas tragedy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today I spoke with Bob Chabali.

You might recognize that name because he’s been in law enforcement for 40 years, with some of those years as a Dayton Police Department Assistant Chief.

He’s a lead instructor for active shooter situations.

Chaos in Las Vegas, after a shooting leaves at least 59 dead and hundreds more injured.

Chabali is now the Fairfield Township Police Chief.

He’s helped train thousands in the Miami Valley for active shooter situations and the Las Vegas massacre hitting close to home.

That training is for all law enforcement, from officers to detectives to swat.

Chabali tells me it’s intensified since the columbine shooting in 1999.

Now, Chabali says there is no waiting during deadly threats.