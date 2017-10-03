New snow leopard on display at Ohio zoo; 2nd cub euthanized

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo says one of two snow leopard cubs born there a few months ago has gone on display.

The Toledo Zoo says a female cub named Dariga went on exhibit Monday with her family.

The female cub and a male cub were born June 8. The zoo says the male cub was humanely euthanized after being diagnosed with genetic anomalies shortly after birth.

Snow leopards are native to the mountains of central Asia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists them as endangered due mainly to retaliatory killings for preying upon farmers’ livestock.

Zoo officials say climate change and human encroachment also pose threats to snow leopards’ survival in the wild.

