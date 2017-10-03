No charges in Wayne HS homecoming incident

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights said Tuesday there will not be any charges in the incident at Wayne High School’s Homecoming event.

The Huber Heights Police Division and Huber Heights City Schools worked together in the investigation of a report Saturday, September 30 at Wayne High School.

Police were called to the Homecoming dance at the school after a report there was a gun in the school and shots had been heard.

READ MORE: Police: No shots fired during Wayne H.S. homecoming dance

When police arrived they found students fleeing the building “in all directions” and other local law enforcement agencies were called to help.

Investigators say no gun was found and they do not believe shots were fired.

Police received multiple 911 calls from the area surrounding the school reporting shots fired.

Once police searched the area, students were allowed to return to the school to get their belongings.

Nearly 1,000 students were at the dance at the time of the incident. Police say the school was evacuated and all students were safe.

Officers and staff reviewed video and have spoken with several individuals about the incident.

Investigators have learned a small group of students were “horse playing” in the courtyard where other student had gathered just before the call for help went out.

A loud bang was heard when, according to police, a student climbed onto a table and jumped to another table. That table was not secured to the ground and bounced, causing the loud noise.

Police say it is believed someone yelled “gun” as students ran back into the cafeteria. As the students ran several popping noises were heard which were initially believed to be gunfire but were later determined to be balloons popping. Officers have confirmed there was no gunfire in or around the school.

Tuesday, Huber Heights Police interviewed a student about the allegation that he saw another student with a gun. The student said the lighting was dim, he was approximately 50-75-feet away and the object he saw could have been something other than a gun.

As the result of the investigation, the Huber Heights Police Division will not file charges from this incident. The students in the courtyard were not fighting which was originally reported and no student has been identified as yelling “gun.”