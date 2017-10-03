Ohio officers wounded in shooting released from hospital

Published:

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say two officers wounded in a shooting at a car dealership have been released from a hospital and are recovering at home.

Willoughby Hills police have said the officers were called to a dealership Thursday about a problem with a customer. Police say the two officers were hurt when a man shot them, and they returned fire and shot the man.

A police report says one officer was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg.

Authorities say the man suspected of shooting the officers was hospitalized in stable condition Thursday and remained hospitalized Monday. They say he has not been charged in the shooting.

Willoughby Hills is about 20 miles east of Cleveland.

