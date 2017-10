FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A witness told 2 NEWS a woman was driving on the highway and collided with a semi Tuesday afternoon.

Beavercreek Police were at the scene of the accident on northbound interstate 675 at the Coloner Glenn Highway exit and the witness said the woman was it by the airbag

Police are still investigating this incident.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.