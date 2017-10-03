Shooting ‘won’t define’ Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – Las Vegas is a city in grief following Sunday’s massacre that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman has been identified as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old real estate investor with no criminal history. Paddock killed himself before police stormed his hotel suite, leaving behind more questions than answers.

Overnight agents searched Paddock’s hotel room for clues. Authorities say he had checked into the Mandalay Bay three days before the attack, bringing 23 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition with him.

Inside Paddock’s home, 80 miles northeast of the Las Vegas strip, a massive arsenal was found: 19 additional weapons, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Before leaving for Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, President Trump called Paddock a “sick” and “demented” man. The president is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas Wednesday and meet with victims, families and first responders.