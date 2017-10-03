Trooper who fired Taser before fatal ATV crash has resigned

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police says a trooper who fired his Taser at a Detroit teenager before the 15-year-old crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died has resigned.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells The Detroit News that Mark Bessner resigned Sept. 22 and two other state police employees were suspended Sept. 26 in connection with the case. Bessner had been suspended amid ongoing investigations.

Bessner’s lawyer has said his client made a split-second decision under tough circumstances.

The Associated Press sent the lawyer an email seeking further comment Tuesday.

Banner didn’t detail what prompted the other suspensions, but said they were “appropriate” based on the agency’s investigation.

Damon Grimes’ Aug. 26 death prompted protests and a $50 million lawsuit from his family. Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.