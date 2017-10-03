U.S. Marshals arrest Dayton rape suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is behind bars on multiple charges, including rape and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested 39-year-old Ali Payne on Monday.

Dayton Police began looking for Payne in July, after going to an address on Oakridge Drive to investigate an alleged assault and rape.

The Marshals SOFAST unit worked with the Dayton Police Department to develop Payne as a suspect and charge him with rape, kidnapping and domestic violence.

The SOFAST unit determined Payne was staying on Brooklyn Avenue in Dayton. After obtaining a warrant, the SOFAST unit was able to arrest Payne without incident.

Payne is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol,  Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, ICE, Montgomery County Prosecutors Office and Springboro Police Department.

 

