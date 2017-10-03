UD Professor weighs in on the gun control conversation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police found 23 firearms in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.

Today, the University of Dayton Law Professor I spoke with tells me here in Ohio you can own as many guns as you want, even if you’re not a licensed gun holder.

Gun control in the spotlight following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

University of Dayton Law Professor, Thomas Hagel – not surprised.

Police found the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock with 23 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In Ohio, if you’re over the age of 18 and can pass a background check, Hagel says you can buy multiple guns.

The Las Vegas shooting has brought up questions about silencers and modifying legal semiautomatics into automatics.

Silencers and Automatics are illegal in Ohio.

Under federal law Hagel says things get tricky especially when it comes to buying kits to modify weapons

Hagel says if you buy a federally approved kit to modify a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic – it’s legal.

He calls it a loophole in the law.

Hagel believes the federal government should outlaw those kits that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatics but doesn’t think that will happen citing how well-financed the gun lobby is.