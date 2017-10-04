Caught on cam: Cop shoots at actor

By Published:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) Police in Crawfordsville, Indiana received a 911 call Tuesday night about 7:00 p.m. about a masked man with a gun at the downtown Backstep Brewing Company. The scene might have looked like something out of a movie. And it was…but nobody told the police, who fired a shot at an actor in the near-tragic movie misunderstanding.

“I’m still kind of getting over it emotionally, just the fact that it happened in the first place is kind of shocking,” said Montgomery County Movies owner Philip Demoret.

Demoret and actor Jim Duff were playing the roles of masked gunman filming a robbery scene inside the bar for the movie “10 to Fire”, expected to be released in late 2018.

“The other person that was playing the other robber ran out the door and disappeared behind the glass, because the glass door is out of frame,” said Demoret. “I turned around to step out and as I opened the door briefly, the shot rang out.”

