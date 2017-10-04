Cell phone plans make it hard to switch carriers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As much as we rely on our phones these days, people aren’t so quick to switch between carriers.

User demands and competition has the major carriers always looking for an edge and right now that edge appears to be creating new unlimited phone plans.

There’s a lot of movement around unlimited.

Scott Peterson is a senior analyst with gap intelligence. he says when you study all the unlimited offers on the market including a new one being offered by Verizon, you quickly discover they are not all the same.

Peterson says despite the name unlimited plans can limit connection speed screen resolution hot spot capabilities and other features and the trend is impacting overall performance.