Deputies: Undercover drug deal leads to arrest

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies arrested two people who are accused of drug trafficking after one male is accused of selling drugs to undercover investigators.

It happened Monday, October 2, when the suspected male sold one gram of methamphetamine to undercover investigators in a laundry mat parking lot near the intersection of North Barron Street and Eaton Lewisburg Road.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Joseph Spencer and later arrested 28-year-old Samantha Gardner who is suspected to be in connection with the drug deal.

The Eaton Municipal Court formally charged Spencer and Gardner with Aggravated Trafficking Tuesday, October 3.