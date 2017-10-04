FBI investigating shooter’s contacts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says investigators are busy “reconstructing the life, the behavior, the pattern of activity” of the man who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

McCabe was speaking Wednesday at a cybersecurity forum in Boston.

McCabe says investigators are also looking at anyone who may have come in contact with Stephen Paddock in the days before the shooting Sunday night.

Asked if investigators had determined why Paddock carried out the attack, he said, “We are not there yet.”

President Donald Trump was set to arrive Wednesday in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.