FBI investigating shooter’s contacts

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. From two broken-out windows of the resort, Stephen Craig Paddock had an unobstructed view to rain automatic gunfire on the crowd, with few places for them to hide. Sunday nights bloodbath left dozens of people dead and hundreds wounded. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says investigators are busy “reconstructing the life, the behavior, the pattern of activity” of the man who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

McCabe was speaking Wednesday at a cybersecurity forum in Boston.

McCabe says investigators are also looking at anyone who may have come in contact with Stephen Paddock in the days before the shooting Sunday night.

Asked if investigators had determined why Paddock carried out the attack, he said, “We are not there yet.”

President Donald Trump was set to arrive Wednesday in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.

