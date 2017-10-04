Firm chosen to redevelop Montgomery County fairgrounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County fairgrounds property will look at little different in 2018.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton chose planning NEXT as development firm to transform the 38 acres into a property with a ‘community-minded’ vision.

The firm will host an interactive workshop November 2 to share its plan for the five-month project and hear how people in the community envision the property.

“Redeveloping this 38 acres is a rare opportunity to advance the community-minded missions of both Premier Health and the University of Dayton in a meaningful way on the doorstep of downtown Dayton,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Our work with planning NEXT will be deliberate, thoughtful, and inclusive, and we also intend to move with speed so that this property can reinforce the momentum of revitalization efforts in the city’s core.”

The public is able to share thoughts about the future of the Montgomery County fairgrounds on its website.

The workshop will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. November 2 and a second workshop will be in 2018.

READ MORE: Fairgounds lease extends to 2018

READ MORE: Sale of fairground property complete