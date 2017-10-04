“In the Heights” on stage at Schuster Center

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s four-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions to take with you and which ones you leave behind.

