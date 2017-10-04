Inmate charged with murder found dead in cell

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her cell in a northwest Ohio jail.

Lucas County sheriff’s officials say staff found Dewanna James unresponsive in her cell at the county jail Monday night. She was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Authorities say they found no signs of foul play or visible injuries. The cause of the 43-year-old Toledo woman’s death remains under investigation.

James had been in jail since June. Court records show Toledo police allege she stabbed 59-year-old Paul Napier, Jr., during an argument in November 2016. A medical assessment found that Napier had a collapsed lung. He died in January.

James had pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in Napier’s death. Her trial was set for Oct. 30.

