‘International Walk to School Day’ pushes for safety and fitness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students here went the extra mile to get to and from school Wednesday. Kindergartners through 8th graders at Kiser Elementary school took part in International Walk to School Day.

The school’s principal said the majority of students there live in the neighborhood and will walk or get a ride to school from parents.

Carline Butoy explained, “I think walking is fun!”

Her friend Abeer Seneen added, “We can get more exercise from walking from our houses to school.”

Part of the initiative promotes a healthy lifestyle and Wednesday event offered healthy smoothies to the students.

“What better way to start your day than with a super walk and walking to school,” said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr. “Hopefully that builds to a lifetime of fitness and knowing that that’s important.”

The global campaign also pushes for safety. Students wore brightly colored shirts and hats as a visual cue to drivers and held signs reminding motorists that school is back is session.

“Drivers need to use common sense,” said Kiser Principal James G. Fowler. “(When you’re near) where schools are located, just be cautious. Drive the speed limit, which is 20 miles per hour or slower, and be on the lookout for kids crossing.”

Seneen echoed her principal’s message.

“Look out for kids when they’re walking to school,” she said.