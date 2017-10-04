Local agencies partner with LIFT program

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A program working with five local agencies that aims to help people quit smoking is hosting a free four week course starting October 23.

Living Independent from Tobacco, LIFT, is a program to help people quit smoking and provide people with ways to change lifestyle habits working with the Greene County Public Library, Greene County Public Health, Toward Independence, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Here is a list of the dates and times of the free LIFT classes:

If you are interested in this program, you encouraged to contact Laryssa Lngego by email at laryssa-ingebo@ti-inc.org or by phone at (937) 414-3079.