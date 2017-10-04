Man in serious condition after Darke County crash

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in serious condition after slamming into a semi in Darke County.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 9500 block of U.S. 36 in Bradford.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving east on U.S. 36 when his car went left of center.

The car hit a semi driving in the opposite direction. The semi ran off the road and ended up in a corn field.

The driver of the car was trapped inside his vehicle. Crews had to cut the man out of the car.

He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bradford Rescue, Bradford Fire, Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire and Careflight.