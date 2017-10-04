O.J. Simpson: ‘Nothing has changed’ during prison stint

By Published:
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. A lawyer for Simpson says the imprisoned former football star isn't happy with ads and interviews about a cable TV series focusing on his 1995 murder acquittal in Los Angeles, but he's not upset about the way he's depicted. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson says “nothing has changed” in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.

The former football star and actor made the comment to a reporter for paparazzi outlet Splash News. The reporter approached Simpson while the car he was riding in was refueling at a gas station. Simpson was wearing the same denim outfit he was pictured in while leaving the Nevada prison on parole Sunday.

Simpson told the reporter he didn’t know what freedom felt like because he had been “in a car for the last five hours.” He also said that his destination was none of the reporter’s business.

Simpson is on parole for a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case. He was as acquitted of the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, but later found liable for their deaths in civil court.

