Ohio court overturns death sentence in bartender’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and death sentence of a man accused of raping and fatally stabbing a bartender.

The court’s 4-3 decision Wednesday sent the case of defendant Joseph Thomas back to northeast Ohio’s Lake County for a new trial.

The 33-year-old Thomas was convicted and sentenced to death in 2012 for the slaying of Annie McSween two years earlier.

Prosecutors say Thomas attacked the 49-year-old McSween by her car after she asked him to leave the bar where she worked.

Justice Terrence O’Donnell said the trial judge improperly allowed into evidence a knife collection belonging to Thomas but not involved in the killing.

O’Donnell said the knives were misleading given the circumstantial case against Thomas.

A message was left with the Lake County prosecutor.