Police cruiser crashes into tree

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  We have a crew at the scene where a Dayton Police cruiser crashed into a tree in Dayton.

It happened at Philadelphia Drive and Princeton Drive Tuesday afternoon where witnesses say a police cruiser hit a tree after an on-coming vehicle did not see the cruiser.

The on-coming car hit the police cruiser and that’s when the crusier turned a hard left and hit the tree, according to witnesses.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Officers say the driver of the on-coming vehicle has minor injuries and was cited at the scene.

