Police searching for gunman who shot woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot a woman after she refused to get inside his car.

Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man demanded she get inside his maroon SUV-type vehicle. She refused. That’s when police say The man shot her and pulled off.

Bleeding, the woman walked down the street looking for help.

Major Brian Johns of Dayton Police Investigations said: “She walked down the street to a carry-out or a mini-mart, if you will. It was actually closed, they wouldn’t let her in. She sat down. A passerby came in the store to get coffee at 6 am, saw her, and took her to the hospital.”

Police say she’s in stable condition.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent shootings. Police say they’re investigating whether or not they are linked.

“Right now we don’t know. But we look at any possibility, we investigate any possibility we can,” Johns said. “So right now we don’t know if there’s any tie in to those. By all means we’re looking into it to see if there is or not.”

Police say the woman described the suspect as a light-skinned black man with a large afro. Johns said the vehicle could be a small SUV or a pick-up truck with a cap – it was dark so the victim isn’t quite sure.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.