Police: Woman shot after man tries to force her into his car

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are investigating after a woman was shot in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Police closed the intersection of North Main Street and  Helena Street after they say a man drove up to a woman who was walking along North Main Street and tried to force her into his car.

According to police, when the woman refused the man shot her.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time. 2 NEWS has learned the woman is now in surgery.

No arrests have yet been made in this case and police are still investigating. The intersection is back open now.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more information. Stay with WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for the latest information as soon as we learn it.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s