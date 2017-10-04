Police: Woman shot after man tries to force her into his car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are investigating after a woman was shot in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Police closed the intersection of North Main Street and Helena Street after they say a man drove up to a woman who was walking along North Main Street and tried to force her into his car.

According to police, when the woman refused the man shot her.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time. 2 NEWS has learned the woman is now in surgery.

No arrests have yet been made in this case and police are still investigating. The intersection is back open now.

