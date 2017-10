DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you want to know what kind of Halloween candy to get for trick-or-treaters in your community?

According to candystore.com, $2.7 billion will be spent on trick-or treat candy this Halloween and the top three Halloween candy items from each state are listed on this map.

The most popular Halloween candy in Ohio is Blow Pops, followed by M&Ms and Starburst.

You can look this interactive statewide map of popular Halloween candy.