Shooter rented room amid earlier music festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and several containers of an explosive commonly used in target shooting that totaled 50 pounds in his car.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Wednesday that he didn’t know what Stephen Paddock was planning with the explosives, if anything.

Lombardo also said none of the cameras Paddock put up in the hotel room where he unleashed gunfire onto a concert crowd were recording. Authorities say he set up cameras in the peephole of the door and outside the room to watch for police closing in on him.

The sheriff also gave a timeline of the shooting. The first shots began at 10:05 p.m. Sunday and ended 10 minutes later.

Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock rented a room through Airbnb at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas but didn’t know why. He says investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel.

The Life is Beautiful festival featured Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.

The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him “as a kind, caring, quiet man.”

Marilou Danley’s lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.

She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that “it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”