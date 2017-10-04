Small plane drops package over Warren County, bomb squad called

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – A small plane dropped a package while flying over Warren County, prompting a call to an area bomb squad.

It happened around noon Wednesday over New Burlington, around Furnas-Oglesby Road, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Dispatchers said a plastic and Styrofoam box — about the size of a computer — was dropped from a small plane.

Investigators are working to locate the plane, and determine what is in the package.

No nearby businesses or homes were evacuated, as officials said it is a rural area near Caesar Creek State Park.

In addition to the highway patrol, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

