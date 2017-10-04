Springboro Police Chief serves as chaplain for Las Vegas shooting victims

By Published:
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police chief is in Las Vegas, helping families and first responders going through crisis find peace and comfort.

The 58 families who’ve lost loved ones are experiencing the unimaginable so to help, volunteer chaplains like Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff travel from across the country to places experiencing tragedy, like Las Vegas, to listen and offer hope to those feeling hopeless.

“I have talked to someone,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Who lost a good co-worker.”

Among those killed, a nurse protecting his wife, a father of six shielding a stranger and a banker who died in her husband’s arms.

“Primarily, the ministry is to provide that emotional and spiritual support that many people,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Who are under stress and under crisis are looking for.”

Chief Kruithoff spoke to us from our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas, where he’s helping strangers work through the overwhelming emotions that come with losing a loved one.

“The incident is just spinning around in their mind and they can’t seem to get it out. Their adrenaline has been out of control,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Their endorphins are out of control. By being able to talk through this and try and get to them to understand what they’re feeling is normal.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s