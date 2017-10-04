Springboro Police Chief serves as chaplain for Las Vegas shooting victims

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police chief is in Las Vegas, helping families and first responders going through crisis find peace and comfort.

The 58 families who’ve lost loved ones are experiencing the unimaginable so to help, volunteer chaplains like Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff travel from across the country to places experiencing tragedy, like Las Vegas, to listen and offer hope to those feeling hopeless.

“I have talked to someone,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Who lost a good co-worker.”

Among those killed, a nurse protecting his wife, a father of six shielding a stranger and a banker who died in her husband’s arms.

“Primarily, the ministry is to provide that emotional and spiritual support that many people,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Who are under stress and under crisis are looking for.”

Chief Kruithoff spoke to us from our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas, where he’s helping strangers work through the overwhelming emotions that come with losing a loved one.

“The incident is just spinning around in their mind and they can’t seem to get it out. Their adrenaline has been out of control,” Chief Kruithoff said. “Their endorphins are out of control. By being able to talk through this and try and get to them to understand what they’re feeling is normal.”