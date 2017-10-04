Statues vandalized at Dayton church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several statues at a Dayton church were vandalized overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church on South Smithville Road.

Church officials say someone vandalized the Shrine of Our Lady Bel-Mont, which was originally dedicated in 1958.

Four of the nine statues, which were made in Italy, were vandalized.

Dayton Church Vandalism View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King A statue at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church was vandalized/Darren King

Some of the statues were knocked off their bases, suffering significant damage.

Yellow caution tape was seen strung around the area where the damage occurred.

Church officials say this is the third time the shrine has been vandalized.

The first time, someone poured tar on the statues. The second time, someone drew satanic symbols in the shrine.

Church officials say they’re disappointed because the area is often used as a place for prayer and reflection. They say actions like this hurt the community.

Dayton Police are investigating the incident. There is surveillance video, but it has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.