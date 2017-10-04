Suspected car thief rams Clark County Sheriff’s Cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three men were arrested after an investigation into several stolen vehicles in the Springfield area.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began after a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle on E. Main St. in Springfield.

The deputy stopped the vehicle at the McDonald’s on E. Main St. and arrested the driver, Jeffrey Palmer.

Palmer consented to a search of the vehicle, where evidence was recovered linking him to the theft. Investigators found evidence linking him to other thefts as well.

The investigation led to the Townhouse Motor Lodge on E. Main St. Investigators found a second stolen vehicle at this location.

Palmer consented to a search of his room at the motel. More stolen property and evidence of criminal activity was found.

This evidence led investigators to a third stolen vehicle on the campus of Wittenberg University. Investigators also identified Palmer’s accomplice, Robert Coder.

Authorities went to the Ronez Apartments to look for Coder, where a fourth stolen vehicle was found.

While conducting surveillance of the vehicle, investigators sawy Coder and another man, later identified as Kurt Miracle, get in the vehicle and drive into Springfield.

Authorities converged on the stolen car near the McDonald’s on E. Main St. Coder, who was driving the stolen vehicle, tried to get away and rammed a Clark County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Coder wasn’t able to get away, and authorities took both him and Miracle into custody. Miracle was wanted on a warrant from Madison County. He was returned to Madison County custody.

Coder and Palmer are being held in the Clark County Jail.

Jail records show Coder is being held on the following charges:

Felonious Assault – weapon or ordnance

Assault – knowingly harm victim

Flee and Elude

Vandalism – business property

Receiving Stolen Property

Jail records show Palmer is being held on the following charge:

Receiving Stolen Property

Jail records show both men are due in court on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to determine the identity of the victims so that stolen property can be returned.