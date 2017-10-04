Trump visits Las Vegas

Published: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – President Trump travels to Las Vegas Wednesday to visit survivors of Sunday’s massacre outside of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

“It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally,” Mr. Trump said as he departed the White House.

He’ll meet survivors wounded in the shooting, medical staff, first responders, and civilian heroes who rushed in to offer aid.

Mr. Trump is not expected to discuss gun control during his visit, after saying Tuesday that gun laws will be discussed “as time goes by.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein is already working on legislation to ban “bump stocks,” a type of device used by gunman Stephen Paddock that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, simulating automatic gunfire.

Republicans remain firmly opposed.

“It’s entirely premature to be discussing about legislative solutions if any,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

