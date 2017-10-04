What to do when faced with danger: Run, hide, or fight.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas has raised questions about what can be done – if anything – to stay safe, in a similar situation.

The Miami Township Police department says it offers local businesses training on whether you should run, hide, or fight.

Whether you’re at work, out shopping, or even stuck in traffic – police say it’s hard to predict when something bad might happen so it’s best to be prepared.

Sgt Jay Phares of the Miami Township Police department says his department offers run, hide, or fight training for businesses or churches who want to know what to do if their faced with an active shooter.

One tip police officer: be aware of your surroundings.

“You need to know a couples exits on how to get away from where you’re at,” Phares said. “If you’re in a building or between buildings or wherever you’re at, you need to be able to get away and you need to know that beforehand because when it goes down you don’t want to take the extra couple of seconds to think where do I need to go.”

Phares says the point is to provide information so you know what options are available, what you’re comfortable doing, and what’s appropriate to do based on the situation.