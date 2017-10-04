What to do when faced with danger: Run, hide, or fight.

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In a May 25, 2016 file photo, an emergency worker directs a volunteer with simulated injuries during a training exercise for an active shooter at Hopewell Elementary School, in West Chester, Ohio. Violent or disruptive threats are increasing nationwide, according to police, school employees, security consultants and others, blamed sometimes on local students and sometimes on outsiders seeking to cause disruptions or a big emergency response. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas has raised questions about what can be done – if anything – to stay safe, in a similar situation.

The Miami Township Police department says it offers local businesses training on whether you should run, hide, or fight.

Whether you’re at work, out shopping, or even stuck in traffic – police say it’s hard to predict when something bad might happen so it’s best to be prepared.

Sgt Jay Phares of the Miami Township Police department says his department offers run, hide, or fight training for businesses or churches who want to know what to do if their faced with an active shooter.

One tip police officer: be aware of your surroundings.

“You need to know a couples exits on how to get away from where you’re at,” Phares said. “If you’re in a building or between buildings or wherever you’re at, you need to be able to get away and you need to know that beforehand because when it goes down you don’t want to take the extra couple of seconds to think where do I need to go.”

Phares says the point is to provide information so you know what options are available, what you’re comfortable doing, and what’s appropriate to do based on the situation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s