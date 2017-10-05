2 men indicted in connection to 2017 overdose death

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – New information about the cause of an overdose death comes after detectives uncover information of two men suspected of being involved in a man’s death.

Deputies went to a home on North County Road 25A February 24 where they found 33-year-old James Lennon unresponsive and the coroner ruled Lennon’s death as an overdose.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives were able to get samples of the drugs and the evidence showed two male suspects accused of selling the drugs to Lennon.

A Miami County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Quincy Mattison and 32-year-old Derek T. Gardner with Involuntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Trafficking of Narcotics.