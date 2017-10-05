2 people shot at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police say two people were shot inside an apartment in Springfield.

Officers responded to a report of several shots being fired in the 1300 block of Delta Road, between Rice Street and Sunset Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they received several 911 calls about the incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Police say at least one of those victims was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police have not released their conditions.

Investigators at the scene say they’re not sure what led to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released yet.