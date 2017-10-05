Accused West Liberty-Salem school shooter competent to stand trial

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The teenager accused of opening fire inside West Liberty-Salem School has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Ely Serna is accused of shooting two classmates, including seriously wounding 16-year-old Logan Cole inside the school in January.

Serna was 17 at the time of the shooting. Champaign County Juvenile Court Judge Lori Reisinger previously ruled Serna would be tried as an adult.

In a court journal entry filed on September 29th, Champaign County Juvenile Court Judge Nick Selvaggio ruled Serna was competent to stand trial.

That ruling came after receipt of a Competency and Mental Condition at the Time of the Alleged Offense Evaluation Report issued by Barbra A. Bergman, Ph.D. of the forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi and Serna’s defense attorney Dennis A. Lieberman both acknowledged receipt of the report.

The court also ordered Serna to remain hospitalized at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus in order to maintain his competency to stand trial. The ruling acknowledged Twin Valley could recommend discharging Serna based on future reviews of his status.

Prosecutor Talebi also filed a motion for a second mental health evaluation with Dr. Daniel Hrinko. The court granted that request.

Another hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 23rd on Serna’s motion to suppress and motion to dismiss the charges.

Serna is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.