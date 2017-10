MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District.

Crews responded to a fire call at the waste district building in the 2400 block of Sandridge Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire producing smoke on the property.

There is no word on a cause for the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.