Fairborn donates 2 plots for Habitat for Humanity homes

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Fairborn is up-cycling some properties for families in need. By fall of 2018, two families will be living in Habitat for Humanity homes built on land donated by the city.

“The way our whole program works is it’s the community coming together,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Norm Miozzi. “The city of Fairborn realizes that not only is it great for, of course, our family, but it’s great for the community.”

The Dayton-area organization has an ongoing partnership with several municipalities, including Fairborn. The two plots on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road will be Habitat for Humanity’s eight and ninth projects with the city.

As part of the donations, Fairborn also gave $5,000 per lot to kick-start the building projects, which will break ground in mid-2018 and wrap up by fall 2018. One family has already been selected to receive one of the homes.

35 other families are currently enrolled in the Habitat for Humanity Dayton Area program. Through grants, donated materials and volunteer labor, the non-profit provides zero percent interest mortgages and families pay part of the remaining mortgage by helping build their own home and other Habitat projects.

Miozzi said donations, like the plots of land from Fairborn, help maximize resources for families. He said in return, the city benefits from filling vacant properties with tax paying homeowners.

“What we provide is the opportunity to make that affordable. The dream is that after 20 to 25 years of paying the mortgage, the families have earned the equity in the property, the security to have a place to call their own and just the opportunity for stability,” said Miozzi.