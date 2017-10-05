Fall Fronana recipes

Peach Cardamom Fronana:

2 ripe bananas (sliced and frozen overnight)

2 1/2 cups frozen or fresh peaches

1/2 tsp cardamom

Peel bananas and slice into 1-inch pieces. Place in a resealable freezer bag and freeze for at least 2 hours preferably overnight.

Using a food processer, mix the frozen banana slices, peaches and cardamom. You may need to stop the food processor a few times to scrape down the sides and push the bananas towards the bottom of the bowl. Keep doing this until it starts to come together to make a smooth mixture, similar to frozen yogurt.

Once fully blended serve right away or place in freezer for 30 minutes for a thicker, more ice cream-like, texture