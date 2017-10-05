Heartwarming homecoming: Therapy dog returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/NBC News) – A therapy dog separated from her owner during the chaos of Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre is finally safe at home.

Ryan Needham and his fiance spent two days searching for their dog Rou after the attack, living in their truck as they searched for their beloved pet.

“Round and round, circles and circles, just following tips from different people and everybody,” Needham said.

The pair finally spotted Rou Wednesday in a field near the park where 58 people were shot to death, and were able to grab her.