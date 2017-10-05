Local man awarded with top volunteer service in the Miami Valley

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  One man from the Miami Valley was recognized as one of the top volunteers in the area Thursday.

The Presidents Club of Dayton awarded Bob Mills the 2017 Citizen Legion of Honor Award, who was a volunteer leader on multiple non-profit projects with Greene Memorial Hospital, the National Museum of the United State Air Force, the Wright State University Foundation and the Dayton Development Coalition over the last 30 years.

Mills’ family created a the Gala of Hope Foundation to raise money to fight cancer, and the foundation has raised more than $6,000,000.

“Bob has been an unwavering supporter of Dayton Children’s, giving gifts both personally and from his Gala of Hope Foundation. Bob has set the bar high for philanthropy. His Gala of Hope event was the first in Dayton to raise $1 million”, President & CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Deborah Feldman said.

 

 

 

 

