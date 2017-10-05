Man pleads guilty in cold case rape of disabled woman

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has pleaded guilty in a 17-year-old rape case out of Mason.

Brian Sundin, 58, admitted to sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman at the Brookside Extended Care Center in 2000.

At the time, police retrieved DNA, but a match wasn’t found until years later.

Then, Sundin was charged in connection to a theft offense in Tennessee alerting officials to his rape indictment in Warren County.

The rape victim died in 2011, police said.

Sundin will be sentenced at a later date.