Man pleads guilty in cold case rape of disabled woman

WLWT Digital Staff Published:
Brian Sundin Mugshot

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has pleaded guilty in a 17-year-old rape case out of Mason.

Brian Sundin, 58, admitted to sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman at the Brookside Extended Care Center in 2000.

At the time, police retrieved DNA, but a match wasn’t found until years later.

Then, Sundin was charged in connection to a theft offense in Tennessee alerting officials to his rape indictment in Warren County.

The rape victim died in 2011, police said.

Sundin will be sentenced at a later date.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s