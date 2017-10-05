Mayor Nan Whaley endorses school board slate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School board candidates were put in the spotlight at a conference for the November General Election.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley held a news conference Thursday morning to talk about the 2017 Dayton Public School Board candidates and formally endorsed Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Paul Bradley, William E. Harris Jr., and Karen Wick-Gagnet.
There are seven candidates on the ballot including Joe Lacey who is currently the Board Parliamentarian.
Here is a list of the 2017 Dayton School Board candidates:
- Mohamed Al-Hamdani
- Paul Bradley
- Anne Marie Gallin
- William E. Harris Jr.
- Joe Lacey
- Jocelyn Rhynard
- Jo’el Jones
- Karen Wick-Gagnet